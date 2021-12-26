Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Metromile has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

