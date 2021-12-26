Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

