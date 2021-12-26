Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $610,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

