Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DADA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

