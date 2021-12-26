Insider Selling: Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Sells $117,944.70 in Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

