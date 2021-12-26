SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 41.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

