SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 141,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tenneco worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEN stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

