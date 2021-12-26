SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Herc worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herc by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $158.50 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

