GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Graco by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $78.57 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

