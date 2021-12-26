Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Position Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $118,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

