Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 41,863 Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.21% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PALC. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 200,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,503 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

