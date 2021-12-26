B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ARW opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

