B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.42 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

