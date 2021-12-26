FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDS. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $485.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

