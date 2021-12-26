Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

