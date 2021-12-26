B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,650 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Amundi bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 181,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,672,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

