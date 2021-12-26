B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.96 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

