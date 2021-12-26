Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 107 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 110.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after buying an additional 282,808 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $822,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,956. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

