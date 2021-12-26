B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 28,878 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vipshop by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vipshop by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,916,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

