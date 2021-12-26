B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.24 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

