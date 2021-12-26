Vabble (VAB) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Vabble has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $191,585.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

