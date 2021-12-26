Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.