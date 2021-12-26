Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.08. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.