Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,273 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.28% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

