Signaturefd LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 129.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

