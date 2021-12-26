Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

