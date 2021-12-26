WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 521 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.