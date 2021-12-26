Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. Research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.