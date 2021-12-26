ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Trading Up 1.2%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 5,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.