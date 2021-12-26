ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Stock Price Up 3%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 3,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57.

