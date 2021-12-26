PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $94.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

