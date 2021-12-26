SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.39

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3867 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

