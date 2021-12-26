Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.55. Microsoft has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

