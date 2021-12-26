Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus. Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

TMCI stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,117 shares of company stock worth $8,206,814.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

