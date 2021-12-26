CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 597,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

