Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5927 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of LGI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $22.32.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
