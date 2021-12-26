Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5927 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of LGI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

