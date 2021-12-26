6,700 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 71,535 shares worth $4,711,063. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

