Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $444,000 in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after buying an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 281,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $48.34 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Several research firms have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

