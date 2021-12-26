Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,276 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 343,914 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

