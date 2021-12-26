Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Fat Prophets Global Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

About Fat Prophets Global Property Fund

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

