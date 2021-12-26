Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $49.57 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

