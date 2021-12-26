Piper Sandler Comments on General Mills, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

