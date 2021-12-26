Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

