Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

ADAP stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

