U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.