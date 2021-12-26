The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

