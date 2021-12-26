Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in FOX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

