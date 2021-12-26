e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $166,420.34 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ELF opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,846,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

