Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $328,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $17.55 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

