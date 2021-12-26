Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

WYNN opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

